Clovis Unified middle and high schools allowing students to return to campus 4 days a week

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Unified School District is preparing to allow students to attend in-person classes more often.Starting next month, middle and high schools are letting students return to campus four days per week.For most middle and high schools, the new schedule begins the week of April 19.The exception is Clovis West High School and Kastner Intermediate School, which will return the week of April 12.Currently, classrooms are limited to under 20 students, so while half of the students attend in-person classes another group of studies at home. The next day, the groups swap.With the CDC's new guidance that 3-feet distancing between students is safe, the swapping won't be necessary and all students can be in class together.Clovis Unified says that families that aren't comfortable with the 3-feet distancing will be able to opt for online learning.