Clovis Unified Superintendent Eimear O'Brien to retire at end of school year

WATCH LIVE: Clovis Unified to discuss future of school district

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified Superintendent Eimear O'Brien has announced that she will retire from her position in June.

The announcement came during a press conference Thursday morning.

O'Brien has been superintendent of the district since 2017. She had been with the district as a whole since 1996, starting as a teacher at Maple Creek Elementary.

She initially started her education career in Dublin, Ireland.

