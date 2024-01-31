Clovis Unified aims to help students with homework by providing 24/7 support from Tutor.com

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified School District is making sure students have added support with homework.

Live tutoring is available for all students 24 hours a day, seven days a week, free of charge.

It's helping students power through when their teachers aren't available.

"We really felt like were missing the opportunity to help students at home whether it's before dinner time, after dinner time," Clovis Unified Director of Supplemental Service Robyn Snyder said.

Snyder says the district brought on Tutor.com, an online service that provides live tutors around the clock.

They started providing service in the fall of 2021.

Initially, they brought it in as support for English language learners but later expanded it to all students.

After kids log in and select the subject they need help with, it's typically less than a minute before they're connected with a tutor.

"Kids are able to upload, take a picture of their actual work that their working on and the tutor can help with the exact assignment," Snyder said.

Students can also submit essays for revisions, resumes, or any other writing assignments they'd like reviewed.

There's also ACT and SAT prep available.

Senior Customer Success Manager for Tutor.com, Kelsey Lantz, says most students reach out during those homework hours.

"I ran some reporting for Clovis Unified students, and I found that most of them are accessing our service on weekday evenings, but we are there whenever they need us," Lantz said.

Lantz says the company just rolled out a new feature allowing teachers to see which students have used the service.

Teachers can also now refer students who need assistance.

"They know who needs that extra support and can refer a student for a specific tutoring item, and then that student can then go and have that tutoring session on their own schedule," Lantz said.

The service is free of charge to the student.

The district pays Tutor.com based on student use at the rate of $35 per hour.

CUSD students have already had more than 5,200 tutoring sessions. Of those, 90% were for math.

But Snyder wants parents to remember it's not necessarily just for students struggling with their grades.

Her children are in AP classes and sometimes need support too.

"My kid is in AP chem or AP calculus, I'm unable to help them with that piece of homework. So, for me, it has just been an added benefit for my own family, and I really want all of our families to know that they have that access and to take advantage of that support at home," Snyder said.

Parents and students in the Clovis Unified School District can log on to Tutor.com through their Clever account.

You can find more information by clicking here.