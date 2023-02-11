Valentines for Veterans: Clovis elementary students show appreciation with handmade cards

Elementary students in Clovis made over 800 handmade cards for Veterans this Valentine's Day.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Elementary students in Clovis are taking action to make sure Veterans feel the love this Valentine's Day.

On Friday, Assemblyman Jim Patterson visited Garfield Elementary School in Clovis to pick up more than 800 cards.

The entire student body took part in the project in hopes of making Veterans feel recognized and appreciated.

Patterson shared what he hears the most when he delivers the heartfelt messages.

"The reoccurring theme we get when we present is how grateful they are that young people, particularly in this age group, have had the experience to think about them. to thank them," explained Patterson. "Send Valentines, not just a thank you. It's an 'I love you' card as well. It means the world to them."

All of the handmade cards will be delivered to Veterans recovering at Fresno's VA Medical Center this Valentine's Day.