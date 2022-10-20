Clovis woman offering reward for missing family french bulldog

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis woman is offering thousands of dollars for the safe return of her beloved family dog.

5 year old "Rocco" went missing on September 29-th.

Jenny Maaskant has increased the reward to 3-thousand-dollars to help find the Frenchie.

Maaskant says Rocco is a part of the family and her son's best friend.

She hopes someone will identify the dog by its "sharp bark."

"He has a very distinct scream, not a bark but a scream where visitors to the house think something is wrong with him," Maaskant said. "And I say nope, that's just Rocco getting excited to see you."

Maaskant isn't sure if Rocco got loose or if someone took him since French Bulldogs are often targeted by thieves.

Rocco is neutered -- so he cannot be used for breeding.

The dog was last seen in the Clovis area.

Jenny and her family hope someone will come forward and return Rocco- no questions asked.