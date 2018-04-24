Clumsy robber trips and falls while attempting to steal money from NW Fresno Dominos

The man suspected of robbing a Dominos Pizza in Northwest Fresno is now behind bars. Authorities arrested Trever Krolikiewicz-Colver after they said he robbed the store at around eight Monday night near Shaw and Van Ness.Employees said they thought the man was picking up an order. But when a worker opened up the cash drawer to ring him up the man reached for it and a struggle ensued.Krolikiewicz-Colver ended up tripping as he tried to flee with the money and only grabbed a few bills as he made his escape.Employees were not hurt but said they recognized Krolikiewicz-Colver from the neighborhood. That tip helped lead to the arrest.