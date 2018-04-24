Clumsy robber trips and falls while attempting to steal money from NW Fresno Dominos

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The man suspected of robbing a Dominos Pizza in Northwest Fresno is now behind bars. Authorities arrested Trever Krolikiewicz-Colver after they said he robbed the store at around eight Monday night near Shaw and Van Ness.
Employees said they thought the man was picking up an order. But when a worker opened up the cash drawer to ring him up the man reached for it and a struggle ensued.
Krolikiewicz-Colver ended up tripping as he tried to flee with the money and only grabbed a few bills as he made his escape.
Employees were not hurt but said they recognized Krolikiewicz-Colver from the neighborhood. That tip helped lead to the arrest.