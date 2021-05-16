Business

Rare Earth Coffee tasting room opens in Clovis

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Rare Earth Coffee tasting room opens in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new coffee shop in Clovis is celebrating its grand opening on Saturday.

The smell of coffee beans greets customers long before they step inside Rare Earth Coffee.

"It's an experience where people can see what we do, where we make our coffee, the differences in how we make our coffee and taste it in close proximity," said VP of Rare Earth Coffee Trevor Beal.

Unlike many coffee shops, this one doesn't want you to grab and go. They want you to stop and savor.

"We're opening up our tasting room, people can come in and try some of our fresh roasts right where we roast our coffee here in Clovis," said Beal.

Located at Park Creek Drive and Pollasky Avenue, the tasting room gives customers a chance to experience all the roastery has to offer.

"Similar to wine tasting, we have coffee flights," said Beal. "So a customer can come in and take a coffee flight from light, to medium, to dark roast, as well as some of our espresso drinks like lattes, mocha, macchiato, and cold brews."

Rare Earth's Coffee is air roasted and they say you'll be able to taste the difference.

"Only about 1% of coffee roasters in the world use this method," added Beal. "It's a way we can roast a nice, crisp, full-bodied coffee without the bitter sour after notes that some places encounter."

The shop is open Wednesday through Saturday 11 am - 6 pm.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessclovisbusinesscoffee
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News