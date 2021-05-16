Rare Earth Coffee tasting room opens in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new coffee shop in Clovis is celebrating its grand opening on Saturday.The smell of coffee beans greets customers long before they step inside Rare Earth Coffee."It's an experience where people can see what we do, where we make our coffee, the differences in how we make our coffee and taste it in close proximity," said VP of Rare Earth Coffee Trevor Beal.Unlike many coffee shops, this one doesn't want you to grab and go. They want you to stop and savor."We're opening up our tasting room, people can come in and try some of our fresh roasts right where we roast our coffee here in Clovis," said Beal.Located at Park Creek Drive and Pollasky Avenue, the tasting room gives customers a chance to experience all the roastery has to offer."Similar to wine tasting, we have coffee flights," said Beal. "So a customer can come in and take a coffee flight from light, to medium, to dark roast, as well as some of our espresso drinks like lattes, mocha, macchiato, and cold brews."Rare Earth's Coffee is air roasted and they say you'll be able to taste the difference."Only about 1% of coffee roasters in the world use this method," added Beal. "It's a way we can roast a nice, crisp, full-bodied coffee without the bitter sour after notes that some places encounter."The shop is open Wednesday through Saturday 11 am - 6 pm.