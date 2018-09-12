99th Tulare County Fair kicks off

The 99th Tulare County Fair started on Wednesday, and organizers say it's off to a great start.Wednesday is kid's day, where all children 12 and under get in free.One new attraction this year is the Canine Stars, a group of rescue dogs that perform some pretty impressive tricks.The monster truck show is happening Friday and the demolition derby will be on Saturday. Tickets are still available.Fair Organizer Pam Fyock says they're looking forward to having another great fair, with favorable weather conditions."So it should be in the 80's, not too cool, not too hot," Fyock said. "I would invite everyone out to enjoy this great weather, it's only supposed to get better."There's also a new ride on the midway that's over 100 feet tall.At the Budweiser Stage, Sheila E is playing tonight, a Queen tribute band is scheduled for Saturday night, and Smash Mouth will perform on Sunday.Those concerts are free with fair admission.