One Fresno County district is adding new positions this year to help the youngest students in their district feel secure.

Officials say two of the current buildings at the fairgrounds will be demolished to make way for the new project.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare Fairgrounds is getting a major upgrade.

On Thursday, city leaders announced the construction of a 34,000-square-foot resiliency and commercial facility.

It's happening thanks to an $11 million grant from the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

Officials say two of the current buildings at the fairgrounds will be demolished to make way for the new project.

The work is scheduled to be completed by September 1.