Nominations needed for Quilts of Honor ceremony at Tulare County Fair

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Fair needs your help honoring local veterans.

Organizers are asking for nominations for the annual Quilts of Honor ceremony.

Each year, volunteers with the Valley Oak Quilters Guild create beautiful symbols as a token of thanks and remembrance.

You can nominate a veteran by clicking here.

This year the Tulare County Fair is from September 13 through the 17.

The theme is Salute to Agriculture.