All the fun kicks off at noon at the fairgrounds on Martin Luther King Junior Avenue in Tulare.

This year's theme is Salute to Agriculture, and fair-goers will have a chance to visit several exhibitors.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Fair officially kicks off on Wednesday.

It runs through Sunday.

More than 40 rides will be set up at this year's fair, including various food vendors.

Organizers say families can enjoy live performances from platinum recording artists.