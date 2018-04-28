CLOVIS

Annual parade kicks off third day at Clovis Rodeo

The third day of the 104th Clovis Rodeo kicked off, with the annual Clovis Rodeo Parade in downtown Clovis.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The third day of the 104th Clovis Rodeo kicked off, with the annual Clovis Rodeo Parade in downtown Clovis.

Thousands of people lined the streets this morning to check out themed floats, local high school bands and even members of the Clovis Fire Department.

The event kicked off at nine-thirty this morning starting on Barstow and Railroad.

This year, more than 150 entries in 27 different categories went down the parade route.

Themed floats had the chance to compete for a $1,500 prize.
