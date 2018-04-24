Athletes compete in local Special Olympics

Over 200 local athletes competing against one another made for a "special day" in Sanger Tuesday. Several area schools came together on the volleyball court for the latest Special Olympics showcase."Seven different schools they are with their special ed programs ranging in different levels. But we also have the general ed kids like the Sanger High cheerleaders and leadership kids that are also helping out providing that inclusiveness in this school," said Special Olympics Director Michael Preciado.Tuesday wasn't about wins or losses. Just being out there competing was enough for these athletes and their families."I love every time I come out to the Special Olympics it's awesome. Just to see the kids doing their thing its heartwarming it touches me," said Manuel Cantu. He has been bringing his son, Manuel Jr. to Special Olympic evens for the last seven years."It's heart touching and to get them all together like this and just see them enjoying having a good time, man it's the best the best."For Sanger High, it was the first time hosting the Special Olympics. Administrators jumped at the chance of having the long-running event on their campus."They don't get a chance to compete on regular sports teams so this is their team. They get that jersey they put that jersey on and it puts a big smile on their face just having that number on their back and sanger on the front and they feel like they're part of the team. They just have a blast they have a good time," said Sanger High teacher Bryce Frantzich.