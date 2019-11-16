Beloved Central Unified track coach's daughter joins hundreds to celebrate his life

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of valley students joined together on the track at Rio Vista Middle school to honor the life of their beloved track and cross country coach Donte Johnson.The 41-year-old died suddenly while out on a run with a friend at Woodward Park, earlier this month.A funeral is scheduled for tomorrow.Teachers and parents in Central Unified say Johnson had a great rapport with his students.Friday, they took one final walk around the track to celebrate his life.They also wrote on the sidewalk in chalk.. sharing their favorite memories and encouraging messages.Johnson's young daughter was all there this afternoon to soak in all the love and support."Honestly, it was pretty overwhelming. Like there were a lot of kids out here supporting my dad and I just felt so happy that they came out here and that they love my dad cause he was a good guy," Noreena Johnson said.A funeral service for Donte Johnson takes place tomorrow morning at 10 at Bethany Church in Fresno.