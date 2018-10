EMBED >More News Videos On Friday, the zoo will celebrate Earth Day with a Party for the Planet!

Earth Day is right around the corner and the Fresno Chaffee Zoo wants to remind the public about keeping our environment safe and clean for everyone who calls our planet home.On Friday, the zoo will celebrate Earth Day with a Party for the Planet! It's an educational event teaching people about recycling, endangered species, and much more.The event is included with general admission and runs from nine in the morning until one in the afternoon.