FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Legendary rock group Chicago is returning to Fresno this fall to play at the Big Fresno Fair.
Fair organizers announced Thursday that the rock band will play on Monday, October 8 to play all their hits like "If You Leave Me Now," "Hard to Say I'm Sorry," and "You're the Inspiration."
The iconic rock band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 and includes Fresno-native Lou Pardini who is a Grammy-nominated keyboardist, songwriter, and vocalist.
Ticket prices are $70, $60, and $45. Sales will begin on Thursday, August 30 at 9 am, but to purchase tickets you will need to sign up for the free Big Fair Fan Club. Ticket sales to those who do not want to sign up for the club will begin on September 7.
The full 2018 concert series line-up at the Big Fresno Fair can be found here.