Disney World is going to a galaxy far far away with Star Wars: Galactic Nights

Disney announced that tickets are now on sale for a Star Wars themed night in May. Star Wars: Galactic Nights is a Star Wars themed event that's held after the park closes until midnight. The night will celebrate the entire saga with special photo ops, event-exclusive merchandise, and character encounters.
If you're a foodie with a pallet that's out of this world then you can also purchase the Galactic Tasting and Viewing Package. The Galactic Tasting will have Star Wars-inspired food and beverage and reserved seating to a panel providing an inside look at the making of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
