Disney World is going to a galaxy far far away with Star Wars: Galactic Nights

Tickets are now available for Star Wars: Galactic Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, taking place May 27! https://t.co/6egMRLigfy pic.twitter.com/YOXf0glr2s — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 20, 2018

Walt Disney World is getting ready to welcome Sith's and Jedi's after hours at their Hollywood Studios park at Walt Disney World.Disney announced that tickets are now on sale for a Star Wars themed night in May. Star Wars: Galactic Nights is a Star Wars themed event that's held after the park closes until midnight. The night will celebrate the entire saga with special photo ops, event-exclusive merchandise, and character encounters.If you're a foodie with a pallet that's out of this world then you can also purchase the Galactic Tasting and Viewing Package. The Galactic Tasting will have Star Wars-inspired food and beverage and reserved seating to a panel providing an inside look at the making of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.