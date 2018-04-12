COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Earlier date set for May Day March in Fresno

Organizers say annual May Day March in Fresno will be held a few days early on Sunday, April 29th. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Organizers preparing for what's become an annual May Day March in Fresno planned to call out local lawmakers this year.

Instead of holding the rally and march on May 1st, this time the event will be held a few days early on Sunday, April 29th. It was hoped the weekend date draws more people.

Representatives from several groups brought their message to the Fresno State campus on Thursday. They protested against ICE raids and deportations around the state.

Deep Singh pointed out how the immigration issue involved many different cultures including Indian, African and Asian families. Singh explained, "We all have to kind of support each other and know that this is not an issue affecting any one community. We're stronger together and that's how we create a united California."



Flyers were passed out to let people know it will take place Sunday, April 29th at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno.

Samuel Molina of Mi Familia Vota believed lawmakers could do a better job of protecting undocumented immigrants in the valley.

In Las Cruces, New Mexico, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions told border sheriffs, "I've ordered every U.S. attorney office along the southwest border to have a zero tolerance policy toward illegal entry. Our goal is to prosecute every case that is brought to us."

Molina said, "We're going to demand that our elected officials take more actions to protect our immigrant community within the city and of course the county and we're also going to celebrate the hard work of immigrant laborers."

The May Day march drew hundreds of people to downtown Fresno last year.

Non-profit groups will also be on hand to provide assistance to those who attend.
