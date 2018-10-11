MARJAREE MASON CENTER

Marjaree Mason Center holds event to honor Valley's top female professionals

Marjaree Mason Center holds event to honor Valley's top female professionals

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Domestic Violence Awareness month brought Denise Brown, sister of the late Nicole Brown Simpson, to Downtown Fresno Thursday.

Her inspiring message was part of a lunch event presented by the Marjaree Mason Center that honored some of the Valley's top professional women in our community.

About 1,500 people came together for an inspiring luncheon.

Brown served as the keynote speaker, her life was dramatically altered 24 years ago when her sister Nicole Brown Simpson was murdered.

Denise has since become an advocate for victims of domestic violence.

"I've never had that kind of trauma in my life until Nicole was murdered so I know all these women who are coming forward with the Me Too and sexual assault I just wish people would believe them," said Brown.

Dr. Davinder K Sidhu was one of the ten women honored for her work in the community.

She has devoted her life to education and is currently serving as Assistant Superintendent with the Selma Unified School District.

"It's so exciting to be honored. I'm humbled. Someone nominated me and its flattering because I do the work that I do and never thought I would be recognized for it," Dr. Sidhu said.

Sidhu is the first Sikh Punjab recipient of this award in the event's 35 years.

"I don't see myself any differently but apparently it does make a difference for women of color but you work hard and follow your heart's passion and that's what it is," said Dr. Sidhu.

An event that honored the top professional women in the Valley left a lasting impression on Denise Brown.

"Women are getting recognized men are getting recognized for the good work that they're doing. I think events like this are extremely important," Brown said.

The 1,500 people who attended today's fundraiser was a record crowd.
