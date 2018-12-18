FOOD BANK

Family who sold building to Central California Food Bank tours facility

EMBED </>More Videos

Tuesday morning Lou Amendola owner of Valley Wide Beverage visited the Central California Food Bank for the first time.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Tuesday morning Lou Amendola owner of Valley Wide Beverage visited the Central California Food Bank for the first time.

His business used to operate out of this Southwest Fresno building for decades. He toured the entire building from the colorful and lively lobby to the massive warehouse stocked with food. Amendola sold the building at a discounted price to the Food Bank after moving to a new facility. He also made a $1 million dollar donation.

"It gives them a platform to do better work and distribute more food and help more needy families," said Amendola. "We have a need in this Valley. We grow the food, we produce it and now we can distribute it."

RELATED: Metallica provides 70,000 meals to food bank while in Fresno

Andy Souza Central California Food Bank CEO said there couldn't have been better timing. Their lease was up in a couple years and they were actively looking for a new location. They also needed more space, they were at capacity and had to turn away food deliveries.

"Lou's generosity has meant more than $2.3 million to the Central California Food Bank, just for this building alone and without that, we wouldn't be here today," said Souza.

Their new building is three times as big. They can now store items that need to be refrigerated on location. Currently, they are in the last stages of getting coolers and freezers installed.

RELATED: ABC30 and The Walt Disney Company give to Central California Food Bank

"It has really been a game changer for us operationally, but more than that, if you see this facility our staff are proud to come here in the morning, it's a professional building," said Souza.

Souza said the Amendola's contribution will forever be honored. Anyone who goes to the Food Bank has to turn on the newly renamed Amendola Drive to get there. That family was also given a duplicate sign as a thank you.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfood bankcommunitydonationshungerFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD BANK
Fresno Unified will provide meals for students over winter break
Heavy metal band Metallica provides 70,000 meals to food bank while in Fresno
8 things you can do instead of shop on Black Friday
8 things you can do instead of shop on Black Friday
More food bank
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Family asks for prayers, holiday cards for terminally ill 4-year-old girl
The Amazing North Bay Christmas display, all for a cause
Clovis family plans to send stuffed stockings to Camp Fire victims
Christmas comes early for Fresno elementary students, courtesy of Mathews-Harley Davidson
More Community & Events
Top Stories
8-year-old killed by train was urged by mother to crawl under train and cross tracks, police say
South Valley shooter stole his ammunition from a Tulare Walmart
Porterville woman in custody after murdering her boyfriend with hammer
'Nothing could prepare me for what I've seen': witness recalls seeing 8-year-old get hit by train
A look back on Penny Marshall's career
Trump Foundation to dissolve, donate assets amid NY lawsuit
Police: Man tried to pay for McDonald's with bag of weed
Dad tried to drown his 6-month-old daughter in pond: Police
Show More
Vietnamese refugees in San Jose fear potential deportation
What it's like to wipe out on a 50 foot wave
Inmate sends plans to blow up, escape NC jail to wrong person
Delaying school start times benefits students, study says
Four members of same family arrested for shoplifting at a North Carolina store
More News