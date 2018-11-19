FOOD BANK

ABC30 and The Walt Disney Company give to Central California Food Bank

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
Volunteers with the Central California Food Bank are getting ready for one of the most important food distributions of the year.

Monday morning was their last one before Thanksgiving. Mashed potatoes, Chicken and all the fixings were included in each bag. Every single on handed out helped those who needed it the most.

"It helps me out during the holidays and during the year," said Victoria Richardt of Fresno County.

"It's a tremendous help and I am so grateful," said Noemi Rangel of Fresno County. "They are super nice people and if it wasn't for them I don't know what I would do."

Now they'll be able to fill even more bags. ABC30 and the Walt Disney Company donated a $20,000 check to the non-profit. Andy Souza Food Bank CEO says it'll help them feed thousands.

"We can turn that into almost 150,000 meals and if you think of what that means to families for this time of year," said Souza. "It means the difference between going to sleep hungry or having food on the table when your kids are out of school."

It is also helping them keep the shelves in their warehouse stocked. Souza said during this time of the year more people come to them for help, making their services even more vital.

"The thought that always comes back when you think of the Norman Rockwell pictures with everyone sitting around a table with the big banquet and for many of the families we serve that is not a reality," he said.

Because of the assistance, Richardt said she will have one more thing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

"It means a lot because I am broke right now and I don't have the resources to go get food right now," she said. "It means a lot."

The Central California Food Bank distributes every third Monday. The local donation was part of The Walt Disney Company's one million dollar Feeding America grant dedicated to helping food banks across the country.
