Famous traveling junk show "The Rusty Roots" in Tulare

The famous traveling junk show "The Rusty Roots" rolled in with new and old treasures from over 150 vendors.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Antique and vintage lovers had a special treat on Saturday in Tulare.

The famous traveling junk show "The Rusty Roots" rolled in with new and old treasures from over 150 vendors.

The swap-meet style event took place at the International Agri-Center - providing visitors with an eclectic shopping experience.

The goods ranged from junk to re-purpose to cleverly up-cycled items.

"This is our first time at the Ag center and we were able to fill up the 60,000 square foot building," said Rusty Roots Whitney Scarbrough.

The Rusty Roots show has been going on for about seven years.
