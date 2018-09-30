Former addicts celebrate their recovery in Central Fresno

Hundreds of former addicts celebrated their recovery in Central Fresno on Friday and Saturday.The annual Soberstock event took place in the parking lot of Manchester Center.Several vendors took part in promoting a drug-free lifestyle."Everybody in this community or all communities are hit and know the impact of addiction so it's important to us to model that recovery does happen," said Organizer John Duchshcer.This is the 13th year of Soberstock, which happens every September for National Recovery Month.The two-day event also included live music, guest speakers and a car show.