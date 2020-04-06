community

Deputies, Earlimart Rotary Club offer free meals to Tulare Co. families

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- During these uncertain times, some families were able to pick up free meals in the South Valley.

Tulare County deputies from the Pixley substation helped members of the Earlimart Rotary Club prepare and distribute the meals on Sunday.

Cars lined up to received bags of food, and a sign greeted families announcing sandwiches will also be served next week.

Authorities said the meal pick-up would not have been possible without generous donations from the community.
