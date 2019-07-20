transportation

Fresno EOC expanding its transportation services to Madera County

By
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, known as EOC is expanding its transit services into Madera County.

Now they'll be able to help even more people at an affordable cost.

"Transportation is identified as one of the most unmet needs of individuals, for any type of purpose," said EOC Transit Director Monty Cox.

The Madera County Board of Supervisors and the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commissions Transit System are uniting forces to unite services.

Five routes previously operated by other agencies are now under EOC providing low-cost rides for those in Madera, Chowchilla, and Eastern Madera County.

Transit Director Monty Cox says this might be the only method of transportation for some.

"Transportation is quite often one of those barriers that need to be addressed and that is what we are here to do, try to remove those barriers, so people have a chance to better their lives," said Cox.

Every hour the county buses will drop off and pick-up hundreds to thousands of people a day.

Their destinations include medical appointments, senior centers and businesses in the eastern county.

According to Cox, it's a huge help for those living in the foothills and mountain communities.

"Our routes and our buses are able to get them down to those services and those things they need to get to and it may be the only way they can get there," said Cox.

Those wanting to learn more or to reserve a ride can give the Madera County Transportation Commission a call.
