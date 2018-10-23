FRESNO STATE

Fresno State hosts free movie screening of 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'

It's homecoming week at Fresno State.

As the Bulldog football team prepares for the big game its annual homecoming game on Saturday night the Bulldog spirit is ramping up across campus and in the community.

Tonight the public is invited to watch a free movie screening of "Ant-Man and the Wasp" on the Bulldog Stadium *turf*.

Bring a blanket to sit on. Chairs are not allowed.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and live mascot Victor E. Bulldog III will make an appearance.

On Friday, there will be a pep rally and Echosmith Concert on campus at 6 p.m.

The homecoming game itself will take place Saturday night. The Bulldogs will host Hawaii at 7 p.m.
