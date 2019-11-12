veterans day

From parades to ceremonies, hundreds honor veterans across Valley

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Feelings of gratitude were felt by many across the country on Veterans Day.

The opportunity to thank veterans drew out hundreds in the city of Lemoore. The 6th Annual Veterans Day Parade rolled through downtown as people of all ages paid their respects.

"We love America, and we appreciate all the veterans who have fought for us and given us freedom," said Melissa Rice of Lemoore.

Some secured their spot on the street hours before the floats even arrived.

"My hat goes off to all of the people that are in the military that are going to be marching tonight," said Tita Champ of Lemoore.

Others attended the parade for the first time, like Nathan Walker and his son. He's served in the Navy for 16 years.

"I've been gone for the last three years on deployment and detachments, so this is the first time I've been able to be here for it," he said.

A few miles east in Visalia, a Veterans Day presentation and parade took place at the public cemetery early Monday morning.

And farther north, one of the largest parades on this side of the Mississippi made its way through downtown Fresno.

In Merced, hundreds of community members came together in downtown.

No matter the location, the message from all was clear, "Thank you, veterans, for your service."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslemoorekings countyparadeveterans dayveteranseventscommunity
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VETERANS DAY
Windham Senior Living honors veterans who served with pinning ceremony
Parents and students reflect on annual Veterans Day Parade
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Veteran's family learns of Normandy service 75 years later
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deadly crash shuts down eastbound Hwy 180 at Hwy 41 in Fresno
'It's senseless': Family, friends of Selma murder victim demands justice
Man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver on I-5 in Merced County
EXCLUSIVE: 12-year-old describes attack causing severe burns
Tulare father doesn't think son should be charged in football brawl
Sexually violent predator from SoCal could be released in the Valley
Former President Jimmy Carter hospitalized in Atlanta
Show More
Man killed, 7-year-old girl injured after shooting outside Selma home
Police investigating suspicious death after man's body found in riverbed
Kids get fit and have fun with Cardio Drumming
Valley mom makes hair bows for a greater purpose
Windham Senior Living honors veterans who served with pinning ceremony
More TOP STORIES News