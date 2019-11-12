From parades to ceremonies, hundreds honor veterans across Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Feelings of gratitude were felt by many across the country on Veterans Day.The opportunity to thank veterans drew out hundreds in the city of Lemoore. The 6th Annual Veterans Day Parade rolled through downtown as people of all ages paid their respects."We love America, and we appreciate all the veterans who have fought for us and given us freedom," said Melissa Rice of Lemoore.Some secured their spot on the street hours before the floats even arrived."My hat goes off to all of the people that are in the military that are going to be marching tonight," said Tita Champ of Lemoore.Others attended the parade for the first time, like Nathan Walker and his son. He's served in the Navy for 16 years."I've been gone for the last three years on deployment and detachments, so this is the first time I've been able to be here for it," he said.A few miles east in Visalia, a Veterans Day presentation and parade took place at the public cemetery early Monday morning.And farther north, one of the largest parades on this side of the Mississippi made its way through downtown Fresno.In Merced, hundreds of community members came together in downtown.No matter the location, the message from all was clear, "Thank you, veterans, for your service."