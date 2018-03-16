YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Half Dome climbing permit lottery now open

This April 2013 image shows Half Dome, the iconic granite peak in Yosemite National Park in California. (AP Photo/Kathy Matheson)

Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif (KFSN) --
Hiking to the top of Half Dome is one of the world's most spectacular hikes. It starts on a trail that winds past glorious waterfalls and ends with a strenuous cable-assisted climb up the side of the granite formation, to reach the expansive vistas at the top.

But only 300 hikers each day get the honor of making the trek, and right now, you have the opportunity to apply for a permit.

The National Park Service is currently accepting applications for their preseason lottery. Now through March 31st, climbers can submit their name online for a chance to be granted one of the 300 daily permits.

The cost to apply for the lottery is $10 and if you win, the permit costs an additional $10.

Click here to apply.

The permit winners will be announced in mid-April.

Rangers have created some graphs that show how many people they expect will want to hike the trail on each day. The less popular the day, the more likely you are to be granted a permit.

The National Park Service says it plans to install the cables on the side of Half Dome on May 25th and keep them up through October 9th. Those dates could change if weather creates dangerous conditions.

If you don't receive a permit, you're not entirely out of luck. The National Parks Service offers a limited number of permits through daily lotteries that begin when the cables go up.

The National Park Service has a webpage with more information on the lottery: here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsyosemite national parkhikingnatureYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
Good Sports: Alex Honnold
Crews monitoring several fires burning in Yosemite National Park
Conference center and hotel could come to Oakhurst
Visitor falls to their death taking selfie in Yosemite
El Portal reopens, Yosemite Valley power restored
More yosemite national park
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News