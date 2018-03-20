Hundreds flock to Downtown Fresno for annual prayer breakfast

Nearly 1,500 people filled Valdez Hall in Downtown to demonstrate the power of prayer through the Fresno - Clovis Prayer Breakfast.Fresno City Councilmember Steve Brandau, District 2, said, "I think it is great for all the community leaders to know that they have citizens that are lifting them up to God-- praying for them to do the right thing, to make the right decision and also for their safety."With bowed heads and closed eyes, they prayed for local leaders, educators, and first responders.City of Clovis Council Member Vong Mouanoutoua said, "To gather all of us together and to say a prayer for all the leaders is very powerful."Leaving a lasting impact on local law enforcement."It is a great thing because we see all the hope that is available to Fresno and Clovis, and the fact that we could all work together towards that hope is wonderful to see," said Fresno Police Department Captain Mike Reid.For 70 years now the celebration has inspired many through moving sermons and messages of hope.Religious leaders said the blessings will continue after the celebrations are over in hopes of a better tomorrow.