FRESNO COUNTY

Hundreds flock to Downtown Fresno for annual prayer breakfast

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly 1,500 people filled Valdez Hall in Downtown to demonstrate the power of prayer through the Fresno Clovis Prayer Breakfast. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Nearly 1,500 people filled Valdez Hall in Downtown to demonstrate the power of prayer through the Fresno - Clovis Prayer Breakfast.

Fresno City Councilmember Steve Brandau, District 2, said, "I think it is great for all the community leaders to know that they have citizens that are lifting them up to God-- praying for them to do the right thing, to make the right decision and also for their safety."

With bowed heads and closed eyes, they prayed for local leaders, educators, and first responders.

City of Clovis Council Member Vong Mouanoutoua said, "To gather all of us together and to say a prayer for all the leaders is very powerful."

Leaving a lasting impact on local law enforcement.

"It is a great thing because we see all the hope that is available to Fresno and Clovis, and the fact that we could all work together towards that hope is wonderful to see," said Fresno Police Department Captain Mike Reid.

For 70 years now the celebration has inspired many through moving sermons and messages of hope.

Religious leaders said the blessings will continue after the celebrations are over in hopes of a better tomorrow.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfresnoclovisgood newsFresnoClovis
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News