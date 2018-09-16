EVENTS

Hundreds in downtown Fresno celebrate Mexican Independence Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The celebration for Mexican Independence Day is still going on right now in Downtown Fresno.

You can see some video an Action News photographer shot not too long ago of people taking over the streets between Fulton, Tulare and Mariposa Streets.

Organizers say the event is special because it teaches everyone about Mexican culture, dance, and music.

"We were raised seeing this but the fact that we are not in Mexico it is important for me for my kids to celebrate their Mexican Independence."

The event wraps up at 7 p.m.
