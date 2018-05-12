FRESNO DOWNTOWN

Hundreds of classic, custom and low rider cars and trucks "dragging the main"

EMBED </>More Videos

New business and double the amount of monthly events, than years past, are bringing more families to the main. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Whether walking or rolling, downtown Fresno's Fulton Street was Saturday night's hot spot.

New business and double the amount of monthly events, than years past, are bringing more families to the main.

Fresno Police Lt. Joe Gomez says the "traffic bureau and southwest command has done a great job making sure enough officers are there to provide security to those coming to downtown."

In addition to the added patrol, there is a boost in business. Los Panchos has been at the same Fulton and Tulare Street location since 1991.

Owner Analilia Dealba says "during the construction it was a bad time for us. I think it was the worst. It was so bad and depressing and we were just waiting for everything to be done.

Dealba says she is on track to have her best year in decades. "We're so blessed that everything is happening now. There's many things going on. The baseball games, now the Zorros are playing, right now its dragging the main so yeah many events,"

Downtown's newest event "Dragging the Main" drew more than 300 car enthusiasts and served as an added attraction to Grizzly game-goers.

Organizer Christian Chavez says the event is scheduled for the second Saturday of every month.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfresno downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO DOWNTOWN
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
New restaurants heading to downtown Fresno
Hundreds in downtown Fresno celebrate Mexican Independence Day
Business looking to help revitalize Downtown Fresno with four-wheel bikes
New rock-and-roll mural in downtown Fresno
More fresno downtown
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News