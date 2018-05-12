Hundreds of classic, custom and low rider cars and trucks "dragging the main"

HAPPENING NOW: “Cruising the Main” in downtown Fresno. How these added monthly events are bringing more people to Fulton and what Fresno PD is doing to make sure these events run smoothly tonight on @ABC30 Action News Live at 11. pic.twitter.com/D6KVoVtS2X — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) May 13, 2018

Whether walking or rolling, downtown Fresno's Fulton Street was Saturday night's hot spot.New business and double the amount of monthly events, than years past, are bringing more families to the main.Fresno Police Lt. Joe Gomez says the "traffic bureau and southwest command has done a great job making sure enough officers are there to provide security to those coming to downtown."In addition to the added patrol, there is a boost in business. Los Panchos has been at the same Fulton and Tulare Street location since 1991.Owner Analilia Dealba says "during the construction it was a bad time for us. I think it was the worst. It was so bad and depressing and we were just waiting for everything to be done.Dealba says she is on track to have her best year in decades. "We're so blessed that everything is happening now. There's many things going on. The baseball games, now the Zorros are playing, right now its dragging the main so yeah many events,"Downtown's newest event "Dragging the Main" drew more than 300 car enthusiasts and served as an added attraction to Grizzly game-goers.Organizer Christian Chavez says the event is scheduled for the second Saturday of every month.