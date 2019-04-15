FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of children in southeast Fresno got the chance to celebrate Easter a week early.
More than 700 people attended Rise Church's Eggstravaganza where kids got the ultimate easter egg hunt experience. 20,000 candy-filled eggs were scattered across Sequoia Elementary.
The free event featured bounce houses, face painting and an obstacle course.
"We want to be a place where we're able to provide a service or atmosphere to love on the community and the kids so they can just have a blast,"
Rise Church holds weekend service and worship at Sequoia Elementary.
Hundreds of kids take part in an 'Eggstravaganza' at southeast Fresno church
EVENTS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News