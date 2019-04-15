events

Hundreds of kids take part in an 'Eggstravaganza' at southeast Fresno church

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of children in southeast Fresno got the chance to celebrate Easter a week early.

More than 700 people attended Rise Church's Eggstravaganza where kids got the ultimate easter egg hunt experience. 20,000 candy-filled eggs were scattered across Sequoia Elementary.

The free event featured bounce houses, face painting and an obstacle course.

"We want to be a place where we're able to provide a service or atmosphere to love on the community and the kids so they can just have a blast,"

Rise Church holds weekend service and worship at Sequoia Elementary.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresno southeasteventscommunityeaster
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EVENTS
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
25th annual Pole Vaulting Championship in Clovis
Sailors flock to Huntington Lake for High Sierra Regatta
Some familiar creatures have a new home at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News