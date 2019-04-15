Hundreds of kids take part in an 'Eggstravaganza' at southeast Fresno church

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of children in southeast Fresno got the chance to celebrate Easter a week early.More than 700 people attended Rise Church's Eggstravaganza where kids got the ultimate easter egg hunt experience. 20,000 candy-filled eggs were scattered across Sequoia Elementary.The free event featured bounce houses, face painting and an obstacle course."We want to be a place where we're able to provide a service or atmosphere to love on the community and the kids so they can just have a blast,"Rise Church holds weekend service and worship at Sequoia Elementary.