Hundreds of Latino Valley students attend 'Si Se Puede Conference' at Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Close to 300 young Latino students packed an auditorium at Fresno State on Friday.They were there for the second annual "Si Se Puede Conference."It's put on by AMAE - the Association of Mexican American Educators.It's about inspiring, educating and motivating teens to think seriously about their futures."This conference invites students who maybe are doing well, students who are somewhere in the middle and some who may not be getting really good grades and not showing too much interest in their education," said Pat Gutierrez, AMAE co-chair.That message was delivered to high school and middle school boys by successful Latino men.Presenters ranged from different fields, from medical, to law enforcement and journalism.Students participated in breakout sessions where they learned about a chosen career path.One of the presenters was Jose Gutierrez, Lieutenant Commander with the California Highway Patrol."Our goal is to have them expand their minds and understand and know that it is important to establish a good foundation," Gutierrez said.Each student was eager to learn something different from their session."I'm excited about not just coming to Fresno State, but also learning about economics," said student Juan Castro-Garcia."I look forward to learning about what I've been failing at and how I can increase my level," said Jorge Bran, another student.In total, close to 20 different schools participated, from Bullard to Mendota High School.Organizers say they hope to continue the conference for years to come.