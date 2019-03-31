Hundreds plunge into cold waters to support Special Olympics

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds took a dip into some cold water to raise money for the Special Olympics Northern California program Saturday."Plunging with a Purpose" took place at Millerton Lake.About 115 plungers and members of law enforcement from 12 different agencies took part in the fundraising event.Money raised helps the organization send children and adults with disabilities to different sporting events."To me personally it's coming out here and seeing the smile on the kids face when I go to the sporting competitions, and I'm able to medal them and they're just excited," said Fresno County Sheriff's deputy Fred Henson.In addition to the plunge, awards for best costumes were given out along with top fundraisers.The organizer says over $20,000 was raised for Fresno County.