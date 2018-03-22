FRESNO

Jose Ramirez to be honored with tribute beer at Fres-Yes Fest

EMBED </>More Videos

Another honor for world boxing champion Jose Ramirez-- although this one comes in handy only when he's not in training. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Another honor for world boxing champion Jose Ramirez-- although this one comes in handy only when he's not in training.

This Saturday's Fres-Yes Fest will honor Ramirez with a tribute beer. Tioga-Sequoia Brewery said all proceeds from sales will benefit a charity.

Ramirez will use the funds to help St. Joseph's Catholic Church back home in Avenal to help build a bigger church.

Ramirez won his championship title this past Saturday in a victory over Amir Imam at Madison Square Garden. A unanimous decision gave Ramirez the WBC World Super Lightweight title belt.

The pride of Avenal ran his record to 22 and 0.

Plans are in the works to have his first title defense in Fresno this summer at either Chukchansi Park or the Save Mart Center. But you can meet the champ this Saturday at 5:00 p.m. in Downtown Fresno.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsboxingbeercraft beerfresnoFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News