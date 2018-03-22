Jose Ramirez to be honored with tribute beer at Fres-Yes Fest

Another honor for world boxing champion Jose Ramirez-- although this one comes in handy only when he's not in training.This Saturday's Fres-Yes Fest will honor Ramirez with a tribute beer. Tioga-Sequoia Brewery said all proceeds from sales will benefit a charity.Ramirez will use the funds to help St. Joseph's Catholic Church back home in Avenal to help build a bigger church.Ramirez won his championship title this past Saturday in a victory over Amir Imam at Madison Square Garden. A unanimous decision gave Ramirez the WBC World Super Lightweight title belt.The pride of Avenal ran his record to 22 and 0.Plans are in the works to have his first title defense in Fresno this summer at either Chukchansi Park or the Save Mart Center. But you can meet the champ this Saturday at 5:00 p.m. in Downtown Fresno.