FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One dollar can go a long way to help Valley Children's Hospital. You can join ABC30, The Fresno Bee and Valley Children's Hospital on March 10, 2020 for the 33rd Annual Kids Day.
Thousands of volunteers will be on street corners in the central valley selling special Kids Day editions of the Fresno Bee for just one dollar.
You can also donate by texting the word GEORGE to 80077. (Click here for more texting information)
Kids Day has raised more than nine million dollars for the hospital since 1987. Call (559) 353-7100 for details or learn more here.
Kids Day Supports Valley Children's Hospital One Dollar at a Time
