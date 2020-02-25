Community & Events

Kids Day Supports Valley Children's Hospital One Dollar at a Time

By Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One dollar can go a long way to help Valley Children's Hospital. You can join ABC30, The Fresno Bee and Valley Children's Hospital on March 10, 2020 for the 33rd Annual Kids Day.

Thousands of volunteers will be on street corners in the central valley selling special Kids Day editions of the Fresno Bee for just one dollar.

You can also donate by texting the word GEORGE to 80077. (Click here for more texting information)

Kids Day has raised more than nine million dollars for the hospital since 1987. Call (559) 353-7100 for details or learn more here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsabc30 communityvalley childrens hospitalkids day
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Funeral for Porterville Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa held in Delano
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
Woman in critical condition after firefighters rescue her from fire
Sanger family devastated by death of man killed by suspected drunk driver
Disney names new CEO; Bob Iger to stay on as executive chairman
California lottery didn't give $36M to schools, auditor says
Recent fake chain scam in southeast Fresno similar across the state
Show More
Round Table delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in downtown Fresno
Eating pancakes at IHOP benefits Valley Children's Hospital today
Simple Solutions: How to balance the household chores
Fresno County family asking for help in finding man's killer
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
More TOP STORIES News