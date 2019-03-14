Local restaurants celebrate National Pi Day with deals

Math aficionados around the world celebrate March 14 (3/14) as Pi Day.
But for everyday people, it's just another excuse to enjoy a sweet or savory pie.
So, here's a list of restaurants in Clovis and Fresno that are celebrating the Pi Day with deals.
Marie Calender's
Marie Calenders is offering a free slice of pie on Thursday. However, you will need to purchase one full-priced adult entree and present a coupon to get the free pie slice. Click here to download and print the coupon.
California Pizza Kitchen
California Pizza Kitchen is not offering a deal on its pizza but on a slice of its key lime pie which you can purchase for $3.14.
Whole Foods
Whole Foods will be selling pies that are $3.14 off their regular price.
Tree of Life Cafe
Tree of Life Cafe is celebrating National Pi Day by selling a slice of its pies for $3.14.
If you are looking for more savory options here are few restaurants that are offering deals on pizza pies and pot pies.
Boston Market
Boston Market is offering a buy one get one free deal on its chicken pot pies. However, make sure you download and print the coupon before you go to the store.
Blaze Pizza
Blaze Pizza is selling its pizzas for $3.14. The restaurant is known for its customizable pies that allow customers to get exactly what they want. Blaze is located in Fresno, Clovis, Tulare and Visalia.
Mountain Mike's
Mountain Mike's is offering $5 off any "mountain-sized' pizza and $3 off any large-sized pizza. If you are not a part of the chains coupon club use the discounts codes 079984 for the mountain size pizza and 317445 for the large size when ordering. For a list of locations click here.
BJ's Restaurant Brewhouse
BJ's is selling a mini one-topping pizza for $3.14 but it's for dine-in only.
Hungry Howie's
Hungry Howies is offering a medium, one-topping carryout pizza for $3.14 with any bread purchase. When you order make sure to use the code 19PI.
