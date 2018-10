EMBED >More News Videos On Saturday the brewing company will host Lucha de Mayo featuring professional Luchadores going head-to-head, Lucha themed art, music and beer.

Lucha Libre and Tioga Sequoia Brewery are coming together for a Cinco de Mayo throw down in Downtown Fresno.On Saturday the brewing company will host Lucha de Mayo featuring professional Luchadores going head-to-head, Lucha themed art, music, and beer.Tiago will be serving up Micheladas along with their other beers. They will also have taco trucks and other vendors.The event is free and goes from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and wrestlers will take to the ring at 9:30 p.m.