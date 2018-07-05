'Nelly' making a return to the Valley

The rapper "Nelly" is making a return to the Central Valley.He's scheduled to perform at Chukchansi Park on Thursday, September 13.Nelly was last in Fresno about three years ago for a concert at the Big Fresno Fair.This time he will headline of a show that also includes rapper "Fat Joe."It is part of a schedule that makes it appear that Chukchansi Park is making a comeback as a concert venue.Two days after Nelly and Fat Joe perform, country singer Jake Owen stops at the ballpark for a show as part of his Life's Whatcha Make It Tour.Tickets for both shows are on sale now.