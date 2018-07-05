CHUKCHANSI PARK

'Nelly' making a return to the Valley

FILE - Rapper Nelly performs on stage. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The rapper "Nelly" is making a return to the Central Valley.

He's scheduled to perform at Chukchansi Park on Thursday, September 13.

Nelly was last in Fresno about three years ago for a concert at the Big Fresno Fair.

This time he will headline of a show that also includes rapper "Fat Joe."

LINK: Buy tickets for Nelly at Chukchansi Park

It is part of a schedule that makes it appear that Chukchansi Park is making a comeback as a concert venue.

Two days after Nelly and Fat Joe perform, country singer Jake Owen stops at the ballpark for a show as part of his Life's Whatcha Make It Tour.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsconcertchukchansi parkFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHUKCHANSI PARK
Grizzlies sign deal with Washington Nationals
Fiesta Night
Nelly and Fat Joe concert canceled due to schedule conflict
Crews expected to finish repairs after water main breaks in Downtown Fresno
Major Valley events continue in triple-digit heat
More chukchansi park
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News