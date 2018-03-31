No obstacle was too tall for hundreds of athletes in Clovis

More than 600 athletes took to Clovis, as part of today's Epic Series Run, featuring more than 30 obstacles.Competitors conquered the mile and a half course that featured running, jumping and climbing.The courses were broken down into three categories from beginner to expert levels. But most importantly, it was a way to go out and have fun."There's an add-on, as a family," said Tim Hinde.This was the first time the San Diego based Epic Series made its way to Clovis and organizers say their expectations were blown away.Some of the proceeds from today's event were given to the Clovis Police Department who also benefited a local epilepsy foundation.Epic Series says they plan to return next year.