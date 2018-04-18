Non-profit hosting annual banquet to raise money to continue providing care for injured animals

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3361004" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In addition, people will also get to learn about some of the animals that are being treated by the group.

Non-profit Fresno Wildlife Rehabilitation Services is hosting their annual banquet and fundraiser this weekend. The event will include a raffle and silent and live auctions.In addition, people will also get to learn about some of the animals that are being treated by the group. Fresno Wildlife Rehab helps thousands of animals each year with the goal of healing them and releasing them back into the wild.The event will be this Saturday at Simonian Farm Company in Fowler and it starts at 5:30 p.m.Tickets are on sale now and start at $50.