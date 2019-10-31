Several roads to close in Fresno and Clovis for Two Cities Marathon

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Be ready to run or be ready to deal with traffic trouble as thousands of runners hit the road for the Two Cities Marathon this Sunday.Caltrans signs are now up in parts of northeast Fresno and Clovis letting drivers know about road closures taking place between 3 a.m. to 3 p.m.The marathon event will close parts of Friant, Shepherd, Teague and Alluvial avenues as well as several streets in Old Town Clovis.Runners are set to take off from Woodward Park at 6:30 a.m. before heading to Clovis and back.