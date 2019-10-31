traffic

Several roads to close in Fresno and Clovis for Two Cities Marathon

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Be ready to run or be ready to deal with traffic trouble as thousands of runners hit the road for the Two Cities Marathon this Sunday.

Caltrans signs are now up in parts of northeast Fresno and Clovis letting drivers know about road closures taking place between 3 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The marathon event will close parts of Friant, Shepherd, Teague and Alluvial avenues as well as several streets in Old Town Clovis.

Runners are set to take off from Woodward Park at 6:30 a.m. before heading to Clovis and back.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnotrafficroad closuremarathonstwo cities marathon
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
Lyft introduces monthly membership plan
Shooting investigation shuts down off-ramp on Hwy 99 in southwest Fresno
Sinkhole opens, swallows part of city bus during rush hour
Briceburg Fire: 5,563 acres, 100 percent contained
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Authorities investigating deadly officer-involved shooting on HWY 41
Fresno cracks down on landlords who refuse to fix problems
2 workers injured after fire at cotton facility in Five Points
Fresno County firefighters head south to help fight wildfires
Power back on for all customers in Madera County
Madera apartment complex evicts dozens unexpectedly
1 year after Camp Fire, Fresno firefighters honored
Show More
PG&E to credit customers affected by shutoffs, but foothills may not see money
Fresno Toys for Tots organizers urgently need warehouse
Victim of deadly stabbing was going to join police academy, classmate says
Former Lemoore councilwoman will be sent to state hospital for treatment
After days without, power trickles back on for Mariposa Co.
More TOP STORIES News