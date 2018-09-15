Sights and sounds of Scotland take over Kearney Park

The annual Scottish Gather and Games was hosted at Kearney Park on Saturday.Dozens of athletes dressed in Scottish attire and competed in several traditional competitions.The annual event shows off the rich culture and athleticism of the Scots and also has vendors, food and live music for attendees to enjoy."You know it's just unique. It's just fun," said Scottish Society of Central California Roger Wilson.Kids also got a chance to compete in several events.This was the 41st year of the Scottish Gathering and Games.