Special program launches a second time, preparing kids with autism to take flight

SkyWest took people with autism on a run-through of the whole flying experience, minus the actual flying. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
SkyWest took people with autism on a run-through of the whole flying experience, minus the actual flying.

"It's neat to kind of have a way to walk through it and get them used to it where we're not rushing and with a whole lot of baggage," said Katie Dyer.

Katie Dyer's boys, Leo and Max, made it through without any sensory overloads, which was a revelation since this can be a stressful situation, even for first-time flyers without their special sensitivity.

"What if I go through the monitors and I still go off," said Macy Estrada.

She went for the ride with her family friend, Veronica Owen.

Veronica was so stoked for her trip, she slept in her shoes.

"It's a little scary and exciting at the same time," said Owen.

This is the second year of the Wings for Autism campaign through The Arc.

From the airport entrance, through security, and onto the plane, they are all learning the protocol for boarding. They are pushing their boundaries.

For Austin, that meant winning a 10-minute tug of war with himself, and eventually boarding the plane with his dad and 24 other autistic passengers.

No, the flight did not take off, but they are not just going through the motions. They are opening themselves to new opportunities.

Now they know they can do it and for the Dyers, that means Maui, here we come!
