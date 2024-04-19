Preparing individuals with autism for the workforce

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- April is Autism Acceptance Month, which encourages understanding and support for those with the condition.

According to non-profit Autism Speaks, national data shows a majority of adults on the autism spectrum disorder are either unemployed or underemployed.

The ARC of Fresno and Madera counties works with adults with developmental disabilities, such as autism, learn how to be successful members of the community and workforce.

"We work with individuals -- who are capable of getting in the workforce, living independently -- to kind of take care of themselves," Travis Cardwell said. "We help them strengthen those skills to get employment to be able to live independently."

Cardwell is the manager of the Pathfinders to Employment program at The ARC. The Pathfinders program helps participants prepare for the workforce.

"A lot of people are scared to work with our individuals because they don't know how to handle it, because they see some of the more higher-end or lower-functioning individuals, so to speak, who may have behaviors or outbursts and things like that and they don't want that in their workplace," said Cardwell. "So it completely turns them off to the whole idea. Those outbursts, most of the time, are far and few between."

Program participants have the opportunity to go through mock interviews, resume writing, internships or contracted employment within the community -- such as at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport, Fresno's Air National Guard or SaveMart Center.

According to Cardwell, the partnerships with local companies play a huge role in enriching their clients' lives.

"Now they get to go out, they get to experience things," he said. "They get to just be a part of their community."

For information about the ARC's Pathfinders to Employment program or its other services, visit arcfresno.org.

