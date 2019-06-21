abc30 community

Youth Leadership Institute summit celebrates youth leaders in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A special summit Thursday in Fresno celebrated the work of local youth.

The Youth Leadership Institute holds Friday Night Live events where young people participate in health and social campaigns.

Young leaders presented their campaigns and received recognition for their contributions to the program.

"We are awarding our young people for the amazing the work that they've been doing this year," said Fresno State student Valeria Salazar. " We are awarding six different scholarships."

The Youth Leadership Institute has served Fresno County for the past fifteen years.
