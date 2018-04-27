FRESNO COUNTY

The excitement of the rodeo returns to Clovis

Friday night is the official start of the Clovis Rodeo. When you grow up in Clovis, the rodeo is tradition. (KFSN)

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Friday night is the official start of the Clovis Rodeo. When you grow up in Clovis, the rodeo is a tradition.

Soon we will get to see the fast-paced action of the arena, with the barrel racers flying around barrels and men jump off horses and trying to wrestle unwilling steers.

It's a combination of grit and determination.

The rodeo starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by a concert by Cam. Saturday the rodeo parade is at 9:30 a.m. and the rodeo is at 2 p.m. On Sunday the rodeo is at 2 p.m.
The rodeo starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by a concert by Cam.

