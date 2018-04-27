The excitement of the rodeo returns to Clovis

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3398795" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The rodeo starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by a concert by Cam.

Friday night is the official start of the Clovis Rodeo. When you grow up in Clovis, the rodeo is a tradition.Soon we will get to see the fast-paced action of the arena, with the barrel racers flying around barrels and men jump off horses and trying to wrestle unwilling steers.It's a combination of grit and determination.The rodeo starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by a concert by Cam. Saturday the rodeo parade is at 9:30 a.m. and the rodeo is at 2 p.m. On Sunday the rodeo is at 2 p.m.