The excitement of the rodeo returns to Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --Friday night is the official start of the Clovis Rodeo. When you grow up in Clovis, the rodeo is a tradition.
Soon we will get to see the fast-paced action of the arena, with the barrel racers flying around barrels and men jump off horses and trying to wrestle unwilling steers.
It's a combination of grit and determination.
The rodeo starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by a concert by Cam. Saturday the rodeo parade is at 9:30 a.m. and the rodeo is at 2 p.m. On Sunday the rodeo is at 2 p.m.