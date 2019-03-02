Valley Focus: Bowl for Kids' Sake Has a Vegas Twist!

Staying in your lane is part of the game. The annual Bowl for Kids' Sake has a Las Vegas theme this year.
The fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California kicks off Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Bowlero in Fresno.
Diane Phakonekham is the Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California. She joined Valley Focus host Liz Harrison in the ABC30 studios on February 28 to talk about this year's event and the importance of mentoring.
Gustavo "Elvis" Vela also joined in on the conversation to talk about the importance of matching high school students with younger children.
Phakonekham says the organization works with children who need attention, love and a role model in their lives. The emphasis is not on spending money on children but spending time with them.
Las Vegas-themed costumes are encouraged at Bowl For Kids' Sake with events on April 6 and April 27 at the Bowlero in Fresno and May 11 at the Bowlero in Visalia.
Get more information here http://www.bigs.org/
