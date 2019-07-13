Valley Focus: Disney Toy Delivery Brings Smiles To Sick and Injured Kids in the Valley

Patients at Valley Children's Hospital got the red carpet treatment with a Toy Story 4 Theme this week!
The Walt Disney Company and ABC30 teamed up to deliver toys, books, and movies to young patients.
Action News anchor Graciela Moreno was there along with anchor Tony Cabrera. The kids were all smiles despite facing some serious health issues.
Kids packed the halls of Valley Children's Hospital but this time they were not headed to appointments, scans or treatments.
Instead, they were all being treated to toys, books, movies, and games all donated by the Walt Disney Company and ABC30.
When asked by our photographer, "How cool is this?" Zayden Sanchez who has hemophilia said, "Ummm, maybe 100 out of 100."
Zayden also told us he gives the special delivery a 200-million thumbs up.
The surprise event also brought a special sparkle to the eyes of one little princess.
Lexi is only 3 years old and hasn't had much of a reason to smile lately.
Her mother Brianna Baucom said, "it's been tough putting off work, putting off everything for her."
Lexi is battling stage 4 neuroblastoma and just finished her first round of chemo.
Baucom said, "losing her hair is tough because she has princess hair, so that's been hard."
She and several other patients got to leave their hospital room for toys and a party planned just for them.
Baucom said, "We haven't seen her smile this much since we've been here."
Lexi's sweet smile, multiplied by dozens as kids and their parents took a break from health treatments and enjoyed some pizza, photos with George the Giraffe and a special screening of "Toy Story 4".
The Disney Toy Delivery is part of the Disney Team of Heroes which has committed more than 100 million in company resources to help reimagine the patient and family experience in children's hospitals around the world.
Learn more about Disney Team of Heroes at https://www.thewaltdisneycompany.com/philanthropy/#disney-team-of-heroes
