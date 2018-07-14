Valley Focus: Four Course Dinner Fundraiser In Clovis

Calling all foodies! You don't want to miss your chance to enjoy a four-course dinner with delicious wine. The 7th Annual Pulling Strings Wine Pairing Dinner is Friday, August 17, 2018, at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.The event is a fundraiser for UCP of Central California. UCP of Central California board member Keith Allen is a local chef who will lead the team that creates and serves the evening's appetizer, salad, dinner, and dessert. Each course will be paired with a different wine selection. Allen was a guest on Valley Focus hosted by Margot Kim. (Airs July 15) He shared details about the event and the cause.Pulling StringsFriday, August 176 p.m.Clovis Veterans Memorial District808 4th St. Clovis(559) 221-8272